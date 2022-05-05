EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the El Dorado Police Department, on April 5, 2022, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Louisiana Avenue about an Aggravated Assault.

Officers spoke with the victim who stated that they and their four children were at home when they heard multiple gunshots coming from outside. Authorities reported that a victim witnessed a silver Honda Pilot SUV driving west on Wilson Street, with its headlights off towards their home, which made them suspicious.

Tyrell Moore

According to the arrest report, the victim took cover behind their vehicle but recognized the driver as their cousin. The victim stated they heard two gunshots before the driver, who police identified as 26-year-old Tyrell Moore, said, “You’re lucky my gun jammed.”

The victim reported that they saw Moore speed away from the scene, traveling west. Another witness said the vehicle stopped in front of the home and fired multiple shots into the air before leaving. Two of the victims stated that they believed someone struck their home with gunfire. Officers reported they could not find evidence that someone shot the house or the vehicle which a victim used to take cover.

However, officers found a single-fired .380 automatic casing lying in the roadway on Wilson Street in front of the home. According to police, when they asked two of the victims why Moore would do this, they could not give a reason. Officers did not report any injuries.

El Dorado Police Department Officers are asking for the public’s help to find Moore, who is wanted on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault on Family or Household Member (Felony).

Assault in the First Degree (Misdemeanor).

Four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor).

If you have any information regarding this incident or know where Moore is, contact the El Dorado Police Department at (870)-881-4800.