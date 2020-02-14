Woodlawn Elementary Teacher Arrested, Accused of Juvenile Cruelty

WEST MONROE, La. – Authorities say a Woodlawn Elementary teacher has been arrested, accused of juvenile cruelty.

According to officials, they have arrested a 2nd grade teacher, Brandy Bostick, after she allegedly became upset with a 7-year-old male student and struck him in the back of the head with her open hand.

According to the child’s mother, later that same night he told his mother that he had a ringing in his ears and developed a headache due to the incident.

The arrest report says Bostick told the child’s mother that she struck the juvenile student two other times, once with a rolled piece of paper and once with a manilla style testing folder.

Bostick is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. We will update this article as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.