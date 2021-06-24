Woman awaiting sentence in fatal robbery released from jail

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A woman awaiting sentencing for her role in an armed robbery that left a Louisiana restaurant manager dead in 2016 has been granted release from jail on home incarceration so she can take care of her sick mother.

The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Ariana Runner has been jailed since she was arrested nearly five years ago in connection with the killing of 21-year-old Raising Cane’s manager Taylor Friloux.

Runner admitted to recruiting one of the men who attacked employees at the Kenner restaurant. She will have to wear an ankle monitor and can only leave home for medical appointments and church.