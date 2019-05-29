Crime

Woman arrested for allegedly tossing kittens out a moving vehicle

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL) - (5/28/19) The incident happened on May 24 US Hwy 67 W and County Rd. 1215 in Bowie County, Texas.

A call came into the Bowie County Sheriff's Office that someone was tossing kittens out of a blue Chevrolet Tahoe. 

Deputies located the vehicle a short time later on Farm to Market Road 3098 and identified the driver as 53-year-old Sonia Talette Shavers.

Shavers was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. Her bond was set at $10,000.

