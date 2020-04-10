Woman accused of entering airport naked, refusing to leave

KENNER, La. (The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate) — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman walked into an airport without any clothes on and refused to leave after being told she couldn’t travel that way.

A report in The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate says 27-year-old Mariel Vergara, of Pueblo, Colorado, was arrested last Friday.

Deputies say she refused to leave Louis Armstrong International Airport and scuffled with deputies before being arrested.

She was jailed on charges including obscenity and battery of a police officer, and a charge of battery on a corrections officer was added Thursday.

It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

