WMPD: Suspect wanted in forgery investigation

Authorities are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Angela C Carter.

According to officials, Carter is wanted by the West Monroe Police Department for 3 Counts of Forgery.

She is also wanted by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for 1 Count of Forgery and wanted by the 4th JDC Courts for Possession of Marijuana.

Carter is described as a black female, approximately 5 foot 1 inches tall with brown hair and approximately 164 lbs.

Angela Carter has been wanted since August 10th, 2020.

If you have any information about Angela Carter’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Crimestopper’s at 318-388-CASH.