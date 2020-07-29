WMPD: Clarks man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot his employer the first day on the job

WEST MONROE, La. — A Clarks man is behind bars in Ouachita Parish after police say he threatened to shoot his employer during his first day on the job.

According to arrest reports, West Monroe Police were called to the Louisiana Plastic Converting plant on Downing Pines Road on the afternoon of July 28, 2020.

The victim told police that the suspect, 27-year-old Xavier Preston, was a new employee that started on Tuesday and was being trained by the victim.

According to the victim, Preston pulled a gun out of his waistband and pointed it at the victim. Preston allegedly stated that he would shoot the victim and “the boss man” because “they were talking about him.”

The victim told police that he pushed Preston away and ran to the office to tell his boss. Members of management informed police that the plant had been evacuated and locked down for safety.

Police were able to find Preston sitting at his work station and take him into custody without incident. At that time, police were not able to find a weapon on Preston.

When questioned about what happened, Preston admitted that he did have a pistol and that he did point it at the victim. He also admitted to saying he would shoot. Preston would not tell police where the gun had been hidden. Officers with the West Monroe Police Department along with Louisiana State Police Troopers searched the plant but were unable to find the gun.

Preston was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault

Terrorizing

Preston’s bond has been set at $30,000.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: