WMPD: Authorities warning about scams in the area

WEST MONROE, La. — On July 22, 2020, the West Monroe Police Department answered a call for service where an elderly person sent cash to an unknown person by mail.

Authorities say the son of the victim reported a package containing $15,000.00 was sent to an address in Massachusetts.

The responding officer was able to contact FedEx and stop the delivery.

On July 23, 2020, the West Monroe Police Department received the package and recovered the money.

The money was returned to the owner.

This particular case stands out because most of the time the money is not recovered.

The West Monroe Police Department would like to remind everyone that there are many types of scams.

