WMPD asking for public’s help to identify man

WEST MONROE, La. — The West Monroe Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help to identify a person connected to a forgery investigation.

According to WMPD, they received a complaint of a forgery at a local bank on February 25, 2020.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the person in the above photograph to call the West Monroe Police Department at 318-396-2722 or Detective Chad Grubbs at 318-397-6512.

