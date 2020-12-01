WMPD asking for publics help to identify burglary suspects

WEST MONROE, La. — The West Monroe Police Department is asking for the publics help to identify the people in the following photos:
Police say the three individuals pictured are suspects in a residential burglary that happened on Sunday, November 27, 2020.
If you know who any of these three people are, please call Detective Sergeant Tommy Jones at 318-397-6745.
