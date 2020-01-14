Winnsboro man arrested on attempted murder, armed robbery charges

WINNSBORO, La. — A Winnsboro man is facing charges of Attempted Murder and Attempted Armed Robbery in connection to a shooting on December 27, 2019.

According to arrest affidavits, investigators with the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Franklin Medical Center where a shooting victim was being treated.

The victim told deputies that he was walking on White Street when he suddenly started to fall. The victim was shot through the arm and hip. He stated that he heard one gunshot but did not know where the shot came from, nor did he know who shot him.

Witnesses in the area told deputies that 18-year-old Marshall Thomas shot the victim. Thomas was later found at a home in the 2000 block of Harvey Street along with a 9mm handgun that Thomas admitted to using in the shooting.

An informant told deputies that Marshall asked the victim what he had in his pockets and when the victim stated that he had nothing, Marshall began pointing the gun at the victim. Marshall allegedly forced the victim to empty his pockets but when nothing turned up, Marshall shot the victim. The informant stated that Marshall then jumped in a vehicle being driven by Marshall’s cousin, Kelvin Addison, that sped away.

Other witnesses stated that Addison returned to the scene later and hid the shell casing that was ejected from Marshall’s firearm.

When questioned by deputies, Thomas had a different story. Thomas stated that he owed the victim $80 and the victim was demanding the money. According to Marshall, the victim said that he had a gun so Marshall shot him. Marshall admitted to fleeing the scene with Addison but stated that he left the pistol inside Addison’s vehicle, so he believed that Addison must have hidden it inside the home on Harvey Street. He also stated that Addison did return to the scene of the shooting and hid the shell casing.

Thomas and Addison were both booked into the Franklin Parish Detention Center. Thomas faces one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Armed Robbery. He is being held on a $750,000 bond. Addison is charged with Obstruction of Justice and Accessory After the Fact. He is being held on a $45,000 bond.

