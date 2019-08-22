WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Background information on the Lincoln Parish “cold case”

SIMSBORO, LA (08/22/19)–After 15 years of waiting, family and friends are one step closer to having closure after a break was made in a Lincoln Parish cold case. The Louisiana State Police and The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office have joined forces to bring justice to Cheryl Williams’ family. We’re going to take you back to how it all started.

Cheryl Williams has been missing since July 20th, 2004, leaving behind two daughters. She was last seen running from her uncle’s trailer at the Fellowship Community on highway 507, just south of Simsboro.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers say she ran into a heavily wooded area and was never seen again. In addition, they say she was known to drop out of sight for days at a time, but eventually her family got worried.



Shortly after, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation and Lonnie Fraizer Jr. was a person of interest, but not enough evidence was found to arrest him.



When we last reported on this story in 2013, Williams’ family said the day of her disappearance, Cheryl had just a left rehabilitation facility and went to the trailer with her cousin where they got high.



Fast forward to August 21, 2019, the Louisiana State Police and Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office had enough evidence and information to arrest Fraizer (70 years old) for second degree murder.



At this time we are waiting on court documents that say what evidence was found and possibly what happened after she went into the woods. Officials have confirmed that Fraizer and Williams did know each other, but they haven’t found her remains yet.