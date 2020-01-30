West Ouachita woman arrested, accused of $10K welfare fraud

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Ouachita woman is facing a charge of Welfare Fraud after she allegedly used false information to receive SNAP benefits.

According to our content partners at The News-Star, an arrest warrant states that 24-year-old Taylor Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, January 29, and charged with Theft and Welfare Fraud.

Johnson is accused of lying to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services over a four-year time span and receiving over $10,000 in benefits.

