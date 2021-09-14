West Monroe woman was arrested after trespassing and striking a Sheriff’s Deputy

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe woman was arrested after trespassing and striking a Sheriff Deputy on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Patricia Kountz

Photo Courtesy; OPSO Bookings

According to the arrest report, the Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office responded to a call on Biedenharn Drive in West Monroe, Louisiana regarding the suspect ,Patricia Kountz, 72, trespassing on the victim’s property.

Deputies say this was the sixth time in recent months that they have responded to calls there regarding Kountz trespassing. Kountz was already placed on trespass notice and even received a summons for it on September 13, 2021.

Per the report, the complaint says, Kountz came onto her property and scattered cat food and feces all in the drive way while she was not there. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene they observed cat food and feces scattered all through the driveway where the victim parks her car.

After advising Kountz of her Miranda rights, Deputies say she denied putting cat food and feces in the victim’s driveaway but she did admit to going over there.

The Deputy on scene advised the suspect that she was under arrest for trespassing over and over again, telling her to stand up and put her hands behind her back, but she refused. She refused all additional commands.

When the Deputy on scene attempted to put handcuffs on Kountz, she struck him twice in the chest and tensed her arms up refusing to be handcuffed. After being handcuffed, she made loud threats to the Deputy stating that she would kill him and the victim, who was standing outside with her two small children.

During her trip to the Ouachita Correctional Center she continued to threaten the Deputy and the victim with the above statements.

Kountz was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center for Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer, and Battery of a Police Officer.