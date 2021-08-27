West Monroe woman sets fire to Mac’s Fresh Market while naked

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe woman was arrested after setting a fire to Mac’s Fresh Market while being naked. After seeing multiple fires inside of the building, authorities requested the fire department.

According to the arrest report, on Friday, August 27, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to fire’s located at 1065 Cheniere Drew Road in West Monroe, La.

As firemen extinguished and extracted the smoke, they found the suspect, Angela Watson, 37, wearing only a white butcher’s coat inside the structure, nothing else.

According to the arrest report, the Firefighter on scene examined, observed signs of force entry into the store and was able to identify at least thirteen separate, non-communicable fires set within the structure.

When considering the damage caused by the fire, smoke, and water, it was estimated to be over one million dollars’ worth of damage.

According to the report, the firefighter on scene interviewed the store manager, and they gave permission for him to view video surveillance footage where he observed that a naked female forced entry into the store and obtained multiple bottles of charcoal lighter fluid and began soaking multiple products, displays, and even a clerk’s stand with ignitable liquid.

Arrest report says the firefighter on scene also observed the suspect using a lighter, starting multiple fires.

According to the arrest report, the arresting officer with the Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office identified the woman he took into custody as the same woman dispersing the ignitable liquid and setting the fires.

The suspect was charged with Simple Arson, 3cts of Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Burglary and was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.