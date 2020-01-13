West Monroe woman arrested on Vehicular Homicide charge

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A West Monroe woman has been arrested after a two-vehicle crash kills one person.

According to arrest reports, the fatal crash happened late Sunday night on LA 557 near LA 34.

Louisiana State Police say that 36-year-old Amanda Fletcher was the “at-fault” driver in the crash after she crossed the center line.

Fletcher told troopers that she had 1 1/2 glasses of wine earlier in the night and had taken a prescribed “Adderall” pill.

Fletcher performed poorly on Standard Field Sobriety Tests, according to troopers. When she provided a breath sample, the test showed her Blood Alcohol Content to be at .141g% before showing an error. She was then taken to submit a blood sample.

Fletcher was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Vehicular Homicide
  • No Seat Belt
  • Improper Lane Usage

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories