West Monroe woman arrested on fraud charges after stealing 14k and friend’s identity

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe woman arrested on bank fraud charges.

West Monroe Police tell us, on Tuesday, August 24, officers were dispatched to Thomas Rd. in West Monroe regarding what they say was a forgery/fraud complaint.

According to the arrest report, prior to the officer’s arrival, dispatch advised that the suspect had a fake ID of one of their actual customers and the bank teller knew that she was not that customer.

The bank teller told police the suspect claimed her account was frozen and she was attempting to get it unfrozen.

When police arrived, the officer said he made contact with the suspect, Cha’blique Fryison-Suluki. According to the report, the officer advised her why he was there, read her the Miranda rights and Suluki immediately admitted that she was in possession of the victim’s driver’s license and had her own picture on it.

According to the report, Suluki was also in possession of paperwork mailed from a Social Security Office in Mississippi with the victim’s social security number on it.

The arrest report says, Suluki confessed to accessing the victim’s bank account and withdrawing up to $5,000 and that she and the victim were friends.

Police made talked with the victim, who now lives in Texas. The victim says Suluki stole approximately $14,000. from her, per the arrest report.

Suluki was arrested and booked at the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center charged with Unlawful Possession of Fraudulent Documents for Identification Purposes and Bank Fraud.