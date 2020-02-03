West Monroe man, woman arrested on armed robbery charge

WEST MONROE, La. (Updated at 12:12 PM) — A West Monroe man and woman have been arrested after police say they were involved in an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Circle K Convenience Store in the 500 block of Thomas Road.

Reports state that through surveillance footage and witness testimony, officers learned that 38-year-old Whitney Wiley and 45-year-old Johnny Henley allegedly committed the armed robbery.

Johnny Henley (Courtesy: OPSO)

Whitney Wiley (Courtesy: OPSO)

Reports say that Wiley jumped into the victim’s vehicle and began stealing stuff while Henley held a gun to the victim’s back. Henley told Wiley to take the vehicle while he tried to rob the victim of his car keys.

When Wiley got out of the vehicle the victim turned around, faced Henley, and stood up to him without thinking about the gun because he was focused on Wiley trying stealing his vehicle. Reports state that Wiley and Henley then ran from the scene with the victim’s brand new $600+ cellphone.

Both suspects were later found and arrested with the help of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. When questioned about the armed robbery, Wiley admitted to participating in the crime. Wiley was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where she was booked on one count of Armed Robbery. Her bond has been set at $75,000.

Henley was also taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Armed Robbery. His bond was not set at the time of publication.

(Note: The mugshot for Wiley is from a previous arrest on January 29, 2019. The article has been updated to reflect new information obtained by KTVE/KARD)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.