West Monroe woman arrested after telling deputies she will ‘put a bullet’ in their heads

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe woman is behind bars after deputies say she threatened to harm them.

According to arrest reports, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department were following up on a shooting investigation at a home in the 1000 block of Washington Street on Sunday night.

Reports say that 20-year-old Stacy Whitlock walked out of the home and approached one of the officers from behind. The deputy states that he told Whitlock to back up when she came within a few inches of him.

Whitlock became “very belligerent and started cursing all of the deputies on scene.” As the five deputies walked back to their patrol vehicles, Whitlock closely followed and yelled, “I’ll put a bullet in all of your f***ing heads.”

Deputies say that it was unclear if Whitlock had a firearm at the time.

Whitlock was placed under arrest but deputies say she resisted causing her to be taken to the ground. After a brief struggle, she was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Cetner.

Whitlock has been charged with five counts of Simple Assault on a Police Officer and one count of Resisting an Officer. Her bond has been set at $3,250.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: