West Monroe woman arrested, accused of child desertion

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) — Authorities say they responded to a call about child desertion where they found 3 kids, ages 5, 3, and 1 who had allegedly been left alone.

The officer on scene says he spoke with the 5-year-old child and asked where their mother was.

The child allegedly told officers that she was “doing grown up stuff and down the road smoking that stuff.”

Authorities say they were on scene for approximately 36 minutes before the mother returned.

Officers identified the mother as Yvonne Perry, and placed her in handcuffs while reading her Miranda rights.

Perry claimed she had only been gone for 5 minutes, however the male accompanying her in the vehicle said they were gone for “a good hour.”

Perry was booked into OCC on 3 counts of child desertion.

