West Monroe woman arrested, accused of arson and insurance fraud

WEST MONROE, La. – Authorities have arrested Julia Staggs, accused of arson and intent to defraud her insurance.

Officials say Julia Staggs was the owner of the vacant residence and was interviewed where she allegedly claimed she was in the shower at her home and had never entered, visited, or lived in the residence that had burned down.

Investigators say during a canvas of the area, they found that the structure did not have electric service so they ruled out the possibility of an electrical fire. Investigators say they found surveillance footage that captured a vehicle owned by Staggs and a woman that closely resembled Staggs enter the residence and leave shortly before smoke began coming from the residence.

A witness later identified the vehicle shown in the footage and claimed it was owned by Staggs. The witness also identified the driver of the vehicle as Staggs.

Later during an interview with Julia Staggs, she confirmed her original statement saying she had never been in or lived in the residence but added that her husband “Handles all of the business” and denied any knowledge concerning home payments or insurance coverage on the home. Investigators later spoke with customer service with State Farm and the representative documented calling Julia Staggs and informed her that they were dropping her coverage in April of 2020.

Julia Staggs allegedly stated she had “power of attorney” for the property and filed a proof of loss form.

Julia Staggs was arrested and charged with Simple Arson and Intent to Defraud.

