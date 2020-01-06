West Monroe woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe woman is facing an Aggravated Battery charge after police say she stabbed her boyfriend with a pocket knife.

According to arrest reports, a police officer with the West Monroe Police Department was called to the 100 block of South 3rd Street for a stabbing.

When the officer arrived, the victim was being treated for his two stab wounds to his chest. A witness told police that the victim and the victim’s girlfriend, 27-year-old Ronshe Willis, were arguing on South 8th Street when Willis stabbed the victim multiple times. The witness states that he drove the victim to the 100 block of South 3rd before he realized the victim was bleeding.

The victim told police that he was in an argument with Willis, but could not remember why. The victim stated that Willis stabbed him several times, but he did not realize he was bleeding until he fell asleep and woke up.

When questioned by police, Willis stated she was in an argument with the victim and she tried to leave. She continued stating that the victim punched her in the head and grabbed her by the arm. Willis told police that’s when she grabbed the victim’s pocket knife, but she did not mean to stab him.

Willis was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where she was booked for Aggravated Battery. She is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

