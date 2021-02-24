West Monroe woman accused of molestation of a juvenile

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe woman has been arrested after being accused of Cruelty to Juveniles and Molestation of a Juvenile.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, officers began investigating the incident after receiving a call in regards to a welfare concern on February 10, 2021.

The complainant allegedly told officers her 8-year-old daughter was the victim of sexual assault and abuse which occurred in the 2800 block of North 8th Street. According to the complainant, the victim told a school administrator that Melissa Eves “roughed her up” in the past for refusing to clean Eves’ car. The complainant also reported how her daughter stated Eves forced her to touch Eves’ inappropriately.

Authorities say they contacted an advocate with the Children’s Advocacy Center in Monroe on February 22, 2021 to set up an interview with the juvenile victim.

The victim allegedly told authorities approximately a year ago when she was in the 2nd grade, she stayed the night at Eves’ residence where she reportedly was forced to touch Eves’ inappropriately after being undressed. The victim also claims Eves’ also touched her inappropriately.

The victim stated the same type of abuse occurred days later while sharing a bath with Eves and how the sexual abuse has occurred a total of at least 9 times.

The juvenile victim also told authorities she was physically abused in the 3rd grade after Eves’ told her to clean her car, but she refused. The victim stated Eves took her to the bedroom and began punching and slapping her on the arms, stomach, and face. According to the victim, Eves has physically abused her between 5 and 7 times over a two-year period and threatened to kill the victims’ siblings if she ever told anyone about the abuse.

Melissa Dawn Eves was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for 1 count of Cruelty to Juveniles and 1 count of Molestation of a Juvenile.

Her bond has not been set.