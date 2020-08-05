West Monroe woman accused of illegally purchasing and transferring firearms

WEST MONROE, La. — Authorities say they responded to a complaintants home regarding a report for the theft of firearms.

After arriving on scene, the complaintant identified as Amillia D’Shea House claimed reported she had last scene the firearms the night before at 1:00 AM.

During the investigation, detectives say Amillia admitted to authorities that she purchased the firearms for an individual who claimed he was unable to purchase them due to his background.

The arrest report states that House claimed she filled out the paperwork and acknowledged that she checked the checked the box stating she was not purchasing the firearms for someone else. House then allegedly told authorities she handed the firearms over to the other individual.

According to the arrest report, House also told authorities she made another purchase for a firearm at another store to give to this individual on the following day. She allegedly claims she left this firearm in the individuals vehicle when he dropped her off at home.

Authorities say House admitted that the firearms belonged to her and that they were not, in fact, stolen.

Amillia D’Shea House was arrested and booked into OCC for Criminal Mischief Filing False Police Reports, 2 counts of Fraudlent Firearm and Ammunition Purchase, and 2 counts of Illegal Transfer of a Firearm to a Prohibited Possessor.

