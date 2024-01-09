WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, Jan 8, 2024, a West Monroe police officer was waved down by a victim at Colmen Avenue, stating that she was jumped and robbed.

The victim pointed out the suspect, Princess Williams, who fled towards South 2nd Street. The officer detained Williams and advised her of her Miranda Rights, and she refused to answer questions.

After contacting the victim, she stated Williams approached her and asked for money. The victim said no, and Williams punched her in the face, pushed her off her bike, and headed towards South 3rd Street.

Williams was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Facility on the charges below.