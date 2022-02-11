WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner/operator of a vehicle responsible for a theft.



Photos courtesy of West Monroe Police Department

According to officers, the theft occurred on December 25 2021 when a maroon Ford F150 extended cab truck stole a dump trailer from a local business.

The truck is missing a tailgate and did not have a license plate at the time of the theft.

If anyone has information on the vehicle pictured above, please contact Detective Grubbs at 318-397-6512 or the WMPD at 318-396-2722.