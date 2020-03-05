UPDATE: West Monroe man arrested, accused of beating a man to death with a hammer

UPDATE: (03/05/2020) WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has been arrested after police say he admitted to killing another man who had recently been reported missing.

According to arrest reports, the West Monroe Police Department received reports of a missing person, 21-year-old Cadarrion Buggs, on February 28, 2020.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Buggs was last seen with 20-year-old Lester Ramsey on February 20, 2020.

On March 4, 2020, detectives spoke with Ramsey and he admitted that Buggs was at his home on February 20, but could not explain what happened to him.

A search of Ramsey’s home revealed evidence that a violent crime had taken place, according to detectives.

When Ramsey was next questioned by police, he admitted that after an argument he hit Buggs with a hammer until he was dead before wrapping his body in a rug and loading the body into a vehicle. Ramsey stated that he drove Buggs’ body to Monroe where he dumped the body in an alley.

On the night of March 4, 2020, detectives found Buggs’ body wrapped in a rug in an alleyway between South 8th and South 9th streets.

Arrest reports say that Ramsey also admitted to cleaning the home in an attempt to hide any evidence of the crime.

Ramsey was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Second Degree Murder

Obstruction of Justice

Ramsey’s bond has not been set at this time.

ORIGINAL: (03/02/2020) WEST MONROE, La. — The West Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a missing man.

According to police, 21-year-old Cadarrion Buggs, of West Monroe, was last seen leaving a relative’s home with a friend on February 21, 2020.

Police say Buggs has ties to Monroe, West Monroe, and Ruston.

Buggs is 5’4″ tall and weighs between 130-140 lbs.

If you have seen Buggs or know where he may be, please call Detective Justin Cummings at 318-397-6744.

