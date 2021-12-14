UPDATE: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder suspect extradited back to Monroe

UPDATE: Christopher D. Williams has been on the run for almost three months. On September 19. the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a shooting that happened on South 2nd Street. The victim told officers Williams shot him twice after he refused to give him money.

Williams fled the scene after the shooting and authorities have been looking for him since. On December 9, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department received a call about a suspicious person on Hickory Street in Texarkana.

According to a press release, around 8:00 A.M. officers located and spoke with the person matching the description of the suspicious individual. In the officers’ investigation, they learned the person was identified as Christopher Williams, 23, from West Monroe, Louisiana and that he was wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder from Ouachita Parish.

Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Miller County Jail awaiting extradition.

Today, Williams was extradited back to Monroe and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center where he is being held on a $2 million dollar bond.

Christopher Williams has been arrested previously for Attempted Murder charges, and is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Williams is asked to contact the West Monroe Police Department at 318-396-2722.