West Monroe Police investigating double shooting

WMPD is investigating a double shooting that took place on Saturday night.

One the suspects in the shooting was positively identified as Xavier Qu’sean Ferrand of West Monroe.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Ferrand for 2 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on Ferrand’s whereabouts or this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Justin Cummings with the West Monroe Police Department at 318-396-2722 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.