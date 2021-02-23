West Monroe Police investigating a shooting on south 2nd street

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on south 2nd Street near Ludwig in West Monroe.

According to police they were called to the scene about 9:50 p.m. on Monday, February 22. Police say Ouachita 911 and West Monroe Police received several phone calls about gun fire in the area.

When police arrived on scene, they say they found a person who had injuries that appeared to be a gun shot wound.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and two other people were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

Police say this is still an active investigation and urge anyone with any information to contact the West Monroe Police department.