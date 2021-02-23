West Monroe Police investigating a shooting on south 2nd street

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on south 2nd Street near Ludwig in West Monroe.

According to police they were called to the scene about 9:50 p.m. on Monday, February 22. Police say Ouachita 911 and West Monroe Police received several phone calls about gun fire in the area.

When police arrived on scene, they say they found a person who had injuries that appeared to be a gun shot wound.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and two other people were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

Police say this is still an active investigation and urge anyone with any information to contact the West Monroe Police department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories