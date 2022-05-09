WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – According West Monroe Police Department Sergeant C.J. Beck, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers received a call about gunshots fired at the Wingate Hotel, which happened in the parking lot.

Police reported there were no injuries, but they are investigating how four vehicles were struck by gunfire. According to Sergeant Beck, someone from Delhi owns one of the vehicles. Officers believed this was a targeted attack because of the how the Delhi owner’s vehicle was hit and by statements made by the driver of that vehicle.

Police reported that three other vehicles were also struck by stray gunfire. When police arrived on scene, they found a dozen 9 mm bullet casings. Sergeant Beck reported that this shooting incident followed Delhi High School’s prom night which happened on Saturday, May 7, 2022, and some students were staying at the hotel. Officers interviewed the person who drove the targeted vehicle from Delhi, who was part of the prom event.

According to Sergeant Beck, officers are investigating this incident as a damage to property and vandalism crime. However, this is an ongoing investigation. Officers have asked that anyone with information about the shooting to contact the West Monroe Police Department at (318)-396-2722.