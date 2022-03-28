WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For people in West Monroe and Ouachita Parish, did you know that if you’re in an emergency situation where you can’t call for help, you can text? According the West Monroe Police Department Facebook page, if you need to contact 9-1-1, but cannot call you can text. Officers shared some information on when and how to text to 9-1-1.

According to police here’s when to use text to 9-1-1:

Calling is the best and fastest way to reach 9-1-1 , but you should text if you’re deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability.

, but you should text if you’re deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability. If you’re in a situation where it’s not safe to call 9-1-1 for help.

for help. If you’re having a medical emergency and cannot speak on the phone.

Officers shared how to use text to 9-1-1, if you’re experiencing an emergency and can’t call:

Enter the numbers 9-1-1 in the “To” or “Recipient” field. Text the exact location of the emergency. Briefly describe what kind of help you need. Push the “Send” button. Respond to any questions and follow instructions.

According to the Ouachita Parish 911 Communications, its system has the capability to receive SMS text to 911 for anyone within Ouachita Parish that may need Emergency Services. Remember to call if you can, but you may text if you can’t.