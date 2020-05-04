West Monroe mother arrested on 4th DWI charge, child endangerment

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe woman was arrested on Sunday and charged with her fourth DWI after police say she was seen breaking several traffic laws. To make matters worse, her child was also in the vehicle.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on Sunday afternoon when a concerned citizen called the Louisiana State Police about a vehicle that was running off of the road, speeding, and nearly causing several crashes.

An LSP Trooper found the vehicle traveling north on LA 15 and turning right onto US 80. The trooper states that the vehicle was speeding, 68 in a 55, and swerved across the white fog line. The trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over but states that the driver continued onto Springfield Road and Leupold Drive before finally stopping at a home in the 100 block of Leupold Drive. The trooper noted that the vehicle’s windshield was cracked and obstructing the driver’s view.

The driver, 29-year-old Rebecca Russell, got out of the vehicle and at the same time, Russell’s six-year-old daughter also got out of the vehicle. The arrest report states that Russell was uneasy on her feet, had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, and her eyes were red, watery, and bloodshot.

Arrest reports say Russell had to be escorted and placed into a patrol car after being arrested due to her refusing to get in. While in the patrol car, Russell managed to move her hands from behind her back and escape from the vehicle. Reports say that Russell kicked a trooper while she was being put back into the patrol car.

Russell was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

DWI 4th Offense

Child Endangerment

Battery of an Officer

Resisting Arrest

Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles

Speeding

Russell was previously arrested for DWI twice in 2011 and once in 2019.

