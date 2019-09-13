West Monroe man steals vehicle, cash from 74-year-old mother

WEST MONROE, La. — (9/13/19) A West Monroe man’s mother called local law enforcement when her son took her vehicle without permission while she slept.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The victim, a 74-year-old woman told deputies that when she noticed her car was gone when she woke up, and six dollars in cash missing from a box in her closet. She said her son was the only other person in the house when she went to sleep and did not have permission to use the car. The victim said he was the only person who knew where she kept her money.

Per the report, the vehicle was entered in NCIC as stolen.

A few hours later, the car described by the victim was stopped by authorities at the intersection of Neal Avenue and Nichols Drive. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Mark Cox, was taken into custody.

Cox told deputies he had permission to use the car and denied taking any money from his mother.

He was taken into Ouachita Correctional Center where he was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Theft.

His bond was set at $3,000.