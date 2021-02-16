West Monroe man charged with negligent homicide

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) – A West Monroe man has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with a shooting.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. February 15 in the 200 block of Ridgedale Drive. A female victim, who has not yet been identified, was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital for treatment, where she later died.

Najawhaun Jones, 27, was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of negligent homicide. His bond has been set at $75,000.