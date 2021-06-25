West Monroe man charged with drug possession in Farmerville

Charles Meredith Courtesy: Farmerville Police Department Facebook Page

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police Department has announced the arrest of a man who entered a local fire station without permission.

According to police, on June 24, 2021, an unknown white man entered the Farmerville Fire Department without permission; officers attempted to identify the man but he left the property.

Officers say some time later they were able to find the suspect and during a traffic stop near the Super Save on Louisiana Highway 2 they identified the driver as Charles Meredith, 29, of West Monroe.

Officers say they believed Meredith had drugs in his possession and called for a K-9 unit, and when the K-9 arrived he alerted to the presence of controlled substances.

Police say the drugs were found under the center console of the car.

Meredith was charged with Driving Under Suspension and Felony Possession of a Schedule 1 drug.