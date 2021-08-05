West Monroe man arrested on three counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

On Thursday August 5, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Cortez Williams for three counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Sunday June 20, 2021, when Officers with the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to 603 Lazarre Avenue for a shooting involving multiple victims.

When officers arrived on-scene, it was determined that three people were shot. One male victim was shot in the stomach and buttock region, another male victim was shot two times in the left leg and once in the genitals. There was also a female victim that was shot twice in the torso.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals, with one of the male victims being airlifted to LSUS in Shreveport by helicopter.

After speaking with one of the victim’s, officers were advised that there was a verbal argument that occurred at the residence. Shortly after the argument was over, Williams showed up at the home and began firing a gun in the direction of the room the three victims were located.

Williams was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.