West Monroe man arrested on charges of trespassing and obscenity

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday November 5 shortly after 2 p.m., officers with the West Monroe Police Department were called to the scene of a trespassing complaint on the 300 block of North 7th Street.

Upon arrival, officers were advised by the complainant that they reportedly opened their curtains and saw a naked white male showering in their backyard and masturbating.

The complainant also alleges that the naked man, later identified as 55-year-old Del Ludlam, also attempted to open the backdoor of their home.

During questioning, Ludlam stated he was walking in an alley behind the complainant’s house and saw an outside shower so he climbed the fence, removed his clothes and took a shower.

Ludlam claimed that he was not masturbating and did not try to open the back door.

Del Ludlam was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: