West Monroe man arrested for obscenity, accused of masturbating outside of a woman’s home

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has been arrested after deputies say the complainant caught him masturbating outside of her home.

According to arrest reports, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the complainant’s home after she made complaints that 53-year-old Willie King was masturbating towards her.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the complainant told them that King had come to her home the night before and she told King to leave. After he left, the complainant noticed that two chainsaws had been taken from the bed of her truck.

On September 20, the night the victim called police, King had returned to the home and began masturbating on the complainant’s back porch while looking into the home through a glass door.

The complainant stated that King called out and when she looked, she saw King masturbating. The complainant stated that she yelled at King and he left.

King was found a short while later by deputies and arrested. As he was being transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center, King allegedly stated that he would “put a bullet in the complainant’s head.” Deputies note in the report that while King was in holding at OCC, he called the complainant and told her he would kill her.

King was booked on one count of Obscenity, one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Intimidating Witnesses, and two counts of Theft.