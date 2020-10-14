West Monroe man arrested for illegally carrying a firearm on LDCC campus

WEST MONROE, La. – A West Monroe man was arrested after police say he was spotted illegally carrying a firearm while on the Louisiana Delta Community College campus.

According to the arrest report, an LDCC police officer spotted 24-year-old Damion McKoin on October 13 in the parking lot of LDCC’s main campus with what appeared to be an extended firearm magazine sticking out of McKoin’s pocket.

The officer states that McKoin then pulled a small black semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine out of his pocket while talking to a student.

When the officer tried to approach them, they hopped into a vehicle and sped away even as the officer pulled his firearm and ordered everyone to get out of the car.

The report states that McKoin later returned to the campus. When questioned about the incident, McKoin told the officer that there was only a bb gun in the car and that it was gone by then.

The officer states in the report that McKoin then refused to cooperate and be handcuffed until he was threatened with a taser.

McKoin was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: