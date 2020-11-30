West Monroe man arrested for child porn, more arrested throughout the state

WEST MONROE, La. — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office announced on Monday the arrests of five people for internet crimes against children. One of those arrested was a West Monroe man.

According to AG Landry’s office, 53-year-old Gregory Pratt of West Monroe was arrested and charged with one count of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). His arrest came after an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of investigation. Pratt was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Monday, November 23.

The following persons were also arrested recently:

Jared Wilkinson, 20 of Jackson – 50 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession)

Pedro Moreno, 40 of Denham Springs – 7 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession)

Mostafa Rasheed, 40 of Baton Rouge – 13 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession) and four counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal

Charles Howell IV, 61 of Terrytown – one count of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession)

“My team and our law enforcement partners continue to do more with less to keep our State’s children safe,” said AG Landry. “I am very proud of the work they do every day to bring child predators to justice, and I hope they get the resources necessary to do their jobs even more effectively during this time of increased online activity.”