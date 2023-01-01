WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 1, 2023, a victim contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, stating, “I need help, I’m being hurt.” The mother of the victim also reached out to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, claiming that 27-year-old Michael Foster was keeping her daughter against her will.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers made contact with the victim and arrestee. When the victim made contact with authorities, she appeared shocked and signaled officers to enter the residence.

The authorities separated Foster and the victim to get testimonies. Once the victim was separated from Foster, she began crying and shaking, and it took some time for her to calm down.

The victim claimed that Foster allegedly battered her and would not allow her to leave. When she attempted to leave, Foster grabbed her outside of her vehicle and slammed her on the ground.

After throwing her to the ground, Foster threw her over his shoulder and took her inside without her consent. When they were in the kitchen of the resident, the victim tried escaping again, and Foster put her in a headlock and began choking her.

Although the victim could not breathe very well while in the headlock, she managed to not lose consciousness. Eventually, the victim was able to escape to the bathroom and lock herself inside.

When Foster finally gained access to the bathroom, the victim was on the phone with 911. While Foster attempted to confiscate the phone from the victim, she hung up on the authorities.

The victim told the officers that she had been dating the arrestee for two years. The victim mentioned being struck by Foster with a closed fist, and there were bruises on her neck and face as a result.

Foster claimed that the victim was trying to leave the premises in her car, and he grabbed her by the arm to bring her back inside. Additionally, he claimed the victim lifted her glasses and intentionally struck her own face numerous times.

Foster was handcuffed and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking, where he received the following charges: