West Monroe man arrested for Aggravated Animal Cruelty, accused of shooting a dog

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has been arrested after he allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he shot a dog.

According to arrest reports, 26-year-old James Franklin drove by the victim’s home and the victim’s dog chased Franklin’s vehicle. Franklin then drove back by the home a few minutes later and the dog chased again. After Franklin passed the home, he shot at the dog three times and one bullet hit the dog.

The arresting deputy noted that Franklin was on the road and the dog was on the shoulder on the opposite side of the road. The angle that Franklin would have been shooting at put him shooting towards the victim’s home.

The report says Franklin admitted to shooting the dog when being interviewed by law enforcement.

Franklin was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center to be booked on the following charges: