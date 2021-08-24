West Monroe man arrested for 11 counts of burglary tied to storage unit break-ins

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday August 22 shortly after 1 a.m., deputies from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were working an investigation into a string of storage building break-ins, when they encountered 37-year-old suspect Jonathon McClendon.

Per the arrest report, McClendon was located at the 1800 block of Old Natchitoches Road, and officers discovered that six storage units had been broken into and had items that were removed, and located in McClendon’s truck.





Photos courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

After the items taken were positively identified by the victim, McClendon’s truck was seized for processing, and he was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Parish Correction Center on the following charges: