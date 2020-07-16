West Monroe man arrested, charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Battery

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man is behind bars on charges of Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Battery after he allegedly kidnapped, beat, and sexually assaulted his girlfriend.

According to court documents, the investigation began on July 15, 2020, when deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Glenwood Regional Medical Center to meet with the victim.

The victim told deputies that on July 14, 2020, she was riding a bicycle on a trail near East Olive Street when she was suddenly confronted by her boyfriend, 30-year-old Stephan Leone, and his friend. She alleges that the friend drug her off of the bike at the command of Leone.

Leone told her that since she did not come back to where he was for the past week, he was taking her bike from her. The victim continued, telling deputies that Leone then began dragging her forcefully and stating that she was coming with him. In the process, the victim lost her colostomy bag.

The victim stated that Leone drug her to a mobile home in the 400 block of Sandal Street and once there, Leone picked her up and threw her onto the front porch because she refused to go inside. She states that he drug her into the home and into a back bedroom where he “began to beat her all over her body, strangling her and eventually, sexually assaulting her.” The victim told deputies that Leone would not let her leave the room and that Leone told his friend to not let her leave the home if she came out of the room.

The victim claims that the only way she got out was when the homeowner came home the next morning causing both Leone and his friend to flee the house.

Deputies noted in the documents that the victim had injuries to her eye, neck, arms, legs, and that she was still missing her colostomy bag.

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, Stephan Leone was arrested by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Leone is currently being held without bond. At the time of publication, the friend of Leone listed in the documents had not been arrested.

