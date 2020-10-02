West Monroe man arrested, charged for looting business damaged by Hurricane Laura

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man was arrested after he was caught on surveillance footage looting from a business that was damaged during Hurricane Laura.

According to an affidavit for arrest warrant, a burglary at Orchid Fabrication in West Monroe was reported on September 14, 2020. The building, at the time, was “unsecured due to damage” caused by Hurricane Laura.

Surveillance cameras captured multiple lights coming from inside the business just after 5 AM. Just before 7 AM, the cameras captured two white males walking down a gravel drive to the business before a white F-150 is seen backing a trailer down the same drive. A short time later, the truck is seen leaving with a motorcycle and several items from inside of the business.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with the owner of the F-150 who told them that his friend “Mud Flap” borrowed the truck on the date of the burglary.

On September 15, 2020, West Monroe Police were called to Monroe Telco to recover several items that were stolen. The victim had been contacted by a man named “Mud Flap”, later identified as 37-year-old Jacob Porter, on Facebook and discussed the return of the stolen items. Surveillance footage from the bank showed the same F-150 used in the burglary leaving the drive-thru after some of the stolen items were dropped off.

When the victim tried to contact Porter to get the rest of the stolen items, Porter stated he forgot to leave a stolen speaker and stated it was still in the truck.

Later, WMPD offices were able to find the stolen motorcycle in the 400 block of Cooper Street. The residents at that home told officers that they bought the motorcycle from Porter for $500.

Porter was asked by detectives to do an interview at the detective’s office, but he never showed up.

Porter was picked up by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on October 2, 2020, and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Looting. His bond has been set at $10,000.