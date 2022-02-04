FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police say they have arrested a West Monroe man on several drug charges. According to police, they were called to a Farmerville business because of an unruly customer. That complaint lead to the arrest of Toby Calhoun, 41, of West Monroe, for several drug related charges.

Toby Calhoun

Courtesy: Farmerville Police Facebook Page

Police say they were called to the business on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in reference to a patron being unruly in the parking lot. Police tell us when they made contact with Calhoun, he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Police say they called in a Union Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy for an open air search, where the dog alerted on the vehicle. Police say they found suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Xanax in the vehicle.

Calhoun was booked on Possession of schedule 1, Possession of schedule II, Possession of schedule IV, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Littering and Open container.

To read the release straight from the Farmerville Police Department, click here.