West Monroe man arrested after leading deputies on late night chase through Calhoun

CALHOUN, La. — A West Monroe man is behind bars after police say he led them on a chase through Calhoun on Wednesday night.

According to arrest reports, the incident started on Highway 80 West when Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies spotted a White Chrysler Pacifica with a license plate that belonged to another type of vehicle.

The chase began near the Origin Bank on Highway 80 West and ended in the 300 block of Haney Smith Road. Deputies say that the driver, 29-year-old Dylan Hamm, would not exit the vehicle and continually resisted causing the deputies to remove Hamm and place him on the ground while attempting to put him in handcuffs.

Reports say that during the chase Hamm threw a pill bottle and plastic bag that contained 6 grams of suspected Methamphetamines out of the window. Both items were recovered after the chase ended.

Hamm stated that he ran because he knew the license plate was switched and that there was a warrant for his arrest.

Hamm was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges: