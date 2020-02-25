West Monroe man arrested after insisting deputy search his vehicle during a traffic stop

MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man is facing two possession charges after deputies say the man insisted that he and his vehicle be searched during a traffic stop.

According to arrest reports, a Toyota Camry was pulled over by a Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies for driving on the shoulder of Highway 165.

Reports say that during the traffic stop, 29-year-old Gary Wyles Jr. insisted that the deputies search him and his vehicle. During the search, deputies found “an unknown item” in Wyles’ groin area.

A further search revealed the “unknown item” to be approximately 4 grams of powder fentanyl and approximately 8 Clonazepam pills.

Wyles told the deputies that the drugs belonged to him.

Wyles was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charge:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS II (Fentanyl)

Possession of CDS IV (Clonazepam)

Wyles’ bond has not been set at this time.

