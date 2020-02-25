MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man is facing two possession charges after deputies say the man insisted that he and his vehicle be searched during a traffic stop.
According to arrest reports, a Toyota Camry was pulled over by a Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies for driving on the shoulder of Highway 165.
Reports say that during the traffic stop, 29-year-old Gary Wyles Jr. insisted that the deputies search him and his vehicle. During the search, deputies found “an unknown item” in Wyles’ groin area.
A further search revealed the “unknown item” to be approximately 4 grams of powder fentanyl and approximately 8 Clonazepam pills.
Wyles told the deputies that the drugs belonged to him.
Wyles was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charge:
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS II (Fentanyl)
- Possession of CDS IV (Clonazepam)
Wyles’ bond has not been set at this time.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Man survives after huge tree falls into his apartment, lands on his lap
- West Monroe man arrested after insisting deputy search his vehicle during a traffic stop
- Find the public restroom nearest to you along the Lafayette parade route
- Jones McGinty Water System issues boil advisory
- Two indicted for 2019 Eunice murder near Central Middle School