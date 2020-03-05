West Monroe man arrested, accused of vehicle burglary

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – The investigation into recent vehicle burglaries reported on March 2, 2020 in the Rowland Road area of Swartz has led to the arrest of Elliot Kayne Etier of West Monroe.

Ouachita Sheriff’s Investigators have charged Etier with taking credit cards from the vehicles and later using them at business locations in Ouachita Parish.

He has been booked into OCC on 2 counts of Simple Burglary and 1 count of Access Device Fraud.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.

